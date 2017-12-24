Priyanka Chopra’s kurta and churidar is feminine yet powerful

Priyanka Chopra attends a UNICEF event in Rahul Mishra couture. (Source: APH Images) Priyanka Chopra attends a UNICEF event in Rahul Mishra couture. (Source: APH Images)

Priyanka Chopra causes a flurry of excitement in the fashion world, whenever she lands in India, with her airport looks and the same can be said for her ethnic sartorial choices as well. In the past couple of days, the actor has enthralled us in a Sabyasachi sari, which she wore for a wedding and more recently in a classy couture outfit by Rahul Mishra.

The Quantico actor attended a UNICEF event in Delhi recently, where she chose to go traditional in a collar kurta, teamed with a churidar from the designer’s 2017 couture collection. Needless to say, Chopra was a sight for sore eyes in Mishra’s signature vibrant floral threadwork that was weaved throughout the length of the kurta.

We like the matching tulle dupatta that balanced the heavily embroidered kurta nicely and added grace to the actor’s attire. Stylist Ami Patel kept the accessories minimal, letting the outfit be the hero and we like her less is more approach this time. The actor teamed her outfit with jutis from Needle Dust.

Though the actor opted for nude make-up and burgundy lips, we like the pop of colour her green bindi added to the attire. Rounding out her look with sleek hair, we think Chopra’s style quotient was on point for the event.

We think the actor nailed her attire this time but what about you? Let us know in the comments below.

