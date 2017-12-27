Priyanka Chopra’s hot pink jumpsuit is a beautiful blend of retro and modern fashion

Priyanka Chopra keeps her style game on point in a hot pink jumpsuit. (Source: AP Images, Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Priyanka Chopra keeps her style game on point in a hot pink jumpsuit. (Source: AP Images, Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Ever since Priyanka Chopra returned from the US, she has been continuously giving us fashion goals one after another. Right from her beautiful bodycon gown to her blush pink Sabyasachi sari and a powerful yet feminine kurta churidar set, the actor has managed to pull off any just about any look in the recent past.

Keeping the trend going, the Bajirao Mastani actor, who recently attended Penguin’s Annual Lecture in Delhi, was spotted wearing a hot pink jumpsuit from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2017 collection. Hot pink, which has been a dominant colour in 2017, was sported by many B-town fashionistas including Shraddha Kapoor, Rani Mukherji and Neha Dhupia. But most of them failed to hit the mark. On the other hand, Chopra, comfortable and confident in her jumpsuit managed to give us lessons on how to pull off the tough shade like a pro.

The outfit featured a wrap over neckline and had button detailing on the side of the trousers. While the full sleeves gave it a formal appearance, the wide legged trousers added a retro touch to the attire. As if the bright number wasn’t enough, she combined it with a matching long overcoat. We love how confidently she slayed the monotone number.

She accessorised her outfit with golden hoop earrings and a pair of strappy high heels. Keeping her sleek straight hair open, she rounded off her look with thickly-lined eyes, berry lips and nude make-up shade.

(Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) (Source: Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

We think Chopra nailed the look with grace and elan. She showed us how to rock a bright colour without going over the top. Don’t you think she looks gorgeous? Let us know in the comments section below.

