Priyanka Chopra’s golden eye make-up is something you wouldn’t like to miss out on

Priyanka Chopra rocking the golden eye shadow. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel) Priyanka Chopra rocking the golden eye shadow. (Source: Instagram/Ami Patel)

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai and we’re totally loving it. It’s good to see that the actress who is deemed as one of the most fashionable ladies has not lost her touch of magic even back home. Recently, we spotted the global icon at the Facebook office in Mumbai where she went live for her fans. Before the event, Chopra took to Facebook to share her excitement, “Getting ready to head out to the Facebook office for a FB Live with you guys! Don’t know exactly what they have planned but I’m sure you guys will log in and make it fun! See you soon!” And as per the mood, she picked up something fun yet chic to grace the event.

The Baywatch actress was seen wearing a black V-neck top which she teamed with a pair of blue jeans by J BRAND and a beautiful patchwork blazer by Stella McCartney. With hair in an updo she rounded off the look with a pair of nude pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti and Lennon sunglasses.

We would have never known what she was hiding behind those glasses if her stylist Ami Patel wouldn’t have posted this photo of Chopra on her Instagram account. Those golden eyes are a thing of beauty and considering it’s not always easy to carry an eye shadow in that tone, we think the actress did a brilliant job. Just can’t get our eyes off her! We are definitely going to try it out this summer.

Priyanka Chopra in Zadig and Voltaire and Gigi Hadid X Tommy Hilfiger collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra in Zadig and Voltaire and Gigi Hadid X Tommy Hilfiger collection. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While we are talking about how she makes heads turn, we can’t ignore her first appearance in Mumbai. Chopra was seen celebrating the success of her Marathi project ‘Ventilator’ in a breezy blue silk camisole top from Zadig and Voltaire which she paired with a printed maxi skirt from Gigi Hadid X Tommy Hilfiger collection. Her signature middle-parted sleek hair and mauve lips rounded the look. She nailed this look too.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 6:09 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd