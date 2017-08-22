Priyanka Chopra’s glam-meets-casual style is giving us fashion goals

Priyanka Chopra is acing her fashion game in Mumbai. (Source: Instagram/431_88, afashionistasdiaries) Priyanka Chopra is acing her fashion game in Mumbai. (Source: Instagram/431_88, afashionistasdiaries)

We knew we were in for a treat this time the day Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai! The Quantico star gave a new meaning to the term ‘star-worthy dressing’ in all-white. In all fairness, her airport look is probably one of the best travel styles we have seen on the beauty in a long time! The wrap dress from Hellessy with the gorgeous details like the gold stripes, slit sleeves, and a beautiful neckline was carried off really well by her and we are in love with how she styled it with a cool pair of white boots from Stuart Weittzman.

Now, we are not a big fan of the black handbag she is seen carrying, but given how everything else is on point, we can overlook this minor flaw.

Even her beauty game was inspiring with hair in soft waves, dewy make-up and a beautiful brown-tangerine lip shade. If you ask us, we woud definitely like to replicate this look, minus the bag.

On a different ocassion, for a casual dinner outing at a friend’s house, she was seen acing her fashion game once again with a sequined, bat wing sleeve top and frayed denims. Chopra picked a fresh-off-the-runway top from designer Shweta Kapur’s label 431-88 to add some oomph to her look.

This lady is sure giving us fashion goals on how to look glamorous without trying too hard. Don’t miss out on how she took it up a notch by styling it with a pair of metallic silver heels from Lulu and Sky. Here, too she was seen sporting the same brown-tangerine lip shade, but the casually tousled hair gave out a more relaxed vibe. We like what we see, what about?

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

