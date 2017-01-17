Priyanka Chopra’s Fendi gown on Koffee With Karan is a floral beauty

Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at Golden Globe Awards. (Source: File photo) Priyanka Chopra in Ralph Lauren at Golden Globe Awards. (Source: File photo)

Priyanka Chopra may not garnered unanimous praise for her Golden Globe Awards red carpet debut, glistening in gold as she was, but there’s no denying that the actress mostly has her A-game on these days, experimenting with trends along the way. We especially loved her appearance on the popular American talk show ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’, dressed in Fausto Puglisi. The Quantico actress gave out New York street chic vibes, complete with over-the-knee black boots – she looked like a true rockstar. Celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich and Chopra definitely make a strong team.

But it’s also true when they say that style is something you are born with and stylists can only enhance it. And Chopra is a perfect example with the way she carries her outfits so effortlessly. For instance, this time when she was back home without Ehlrich by her side, Chopra managed to make heads turn in a beautiful, long yellow sleeveless vest and cropped pants by 3.1 Phillip Lim for her appearance in the popular Kapil Sharma show.

Priyanka Chopra all bright and cheery in a suited-up look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra all bright and cheery in a suited-up look. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The look was chosen by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya and they did a pretty good job.

Now, the lady is at it again, taking our breath away in this beautiful Fendi gown. Styled by Patel yet again, the black gown with an elegant plunging v-neck had a floral touch to it. The pastel appliqué over the shoulders and neckline is just gorgeous – turning the basic black gown into something extraordinary, don’t you think? Even her make-up and accessory game was on point with dainty jewellery from Nirav Modi, a dark lip shade and centre-parted hair.

We think she looked gorgeous. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd