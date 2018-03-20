Priyanka Chopra’s Fendi bag is what you need for breezy summer vacay (don’t mind the price)

Did you notice the chic Fendi bag, Priyanka Chopra toted? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Did you notice the chic Fendi bag, Priyanka Chopra toted? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Though Priyanka Chopra is quite a busy bee jet-setting across continents, the fashionista rarely leaves her style quotient on the back seat. What is really attractive about the actor’s statements is the international flavours she weaves into her looks. Recently, Chopra was clicked at the Mumbai airport and we were happy to see the actor give a trendy twist to the basic blue jeans and a white tee.

For her travel attire, the actor chose a pair of slit sky blue pants teamed with a white camisole. Layering with a stylish ivory jacket, the actor rounded out her look with a pair of very ‘in’ mule heels.

As chic as the outfit was, the actor amped it up by toting a matching Fendi bag. Of course, we loved the beauty and to find out how much it would cost us to own it, we did a little research. It turns out the bag listed as ‘Peekaboo Large Floral-Embroidered Satchel Bag’ online seems to have a price tag of $5,550, which is roughly Rs 3.61 lakh. Check out the pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra totes a Fendi bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra totes a Fendi bag. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

For the make-up, the actor sported a dewy sheen with a tint of cherry on the lips. She complemented her attire with sleek middle-parted hair and we like her sans accessory style.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Would you try out the slit pants paired with a chic bag? Let us know in the comments below.

