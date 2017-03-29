Priyanka Chopra wows all in this edgy black dress at Las Vegas CinemaCon

Priyanka Chopra’s fashion game is at its best at the moment. (Source: File photo) Priyanka Chopra’s fashion game is at its best at the moment. (Source: File photo)

By now, it’s safe to say that Priyanka Chopra has aced the art of slaying in stunning attires – be it on the red carpet, making a public appearance or simply slogging it in casuals. This time too, it wasn’t any different! Hollywood’s favourite star at the moment got together with the entire cast of Baywatch for the promotion of the film at Las Vegas CinemaCon and even though there were other celebs present, the only person who caught our attention was Priyanka Chopra.

The black dress with the edgy asymmetrical cuts and hemline accentuated her curves well. Chopra accessorised it well with a pair of black ankle length boots and lovely drop-earrings. Her hair was styled perfectly in beach waves and her make-up was kept simple with a soft blush of pink on her cheeks, softly highlighted eyelids and a brown lip shade. We think she looked perfect, no complaints here. She is on a roll, we say.

Prior to this, she wowed everybody when she made an appearance on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon. Flirting with fashion in a mini skirt, Chopra donned a Fendi attire from their summer-spring collection in 2017. She actually looked like a bundle of joy in blue! The 34-year-old wore the navy sheer organza blouse well with the skirt and paired it with matching blue pumps. Celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich did a good job here by styling Chopra in a Samurai topknot and heavy kohled look.

We like how things are going for the actress. But the important question is, which look do you like the most?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd