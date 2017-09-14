Priyanka Chopra wore a basic Zara dress to meet Queen Rania of Jordan; you can afford it too

Priyanka Chopra (L) with Queen Rania of Jordan. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra) Priyanka Chopra (L) with Queen Rania of Jordan. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra)

For Priyanka Chopra, the last few weeks have been chock-a-block with meetings and events. The Unicef global goodwill ambassador recently met with Syrian children and their families at refugee camps in Za’atari and Amman in Jordan and visited government schools to spend time with the underprivileged kids. During the course of her trip, she also met with Queen Rania of Jordan.

Given the nature of the trip, the actor kept her travel wardrobe really simple, as was evident from her Instagram posts. She let go of designer wear – which she could have easily carried with her if she would have wanted to – even when she met the royal. Now, anyone would have packed something special because that’s what you do when given the chance to meet one of the most stylish royals of all time, but not Chopra.

For the meeting, she picked a simple, high-neck, midi floral dress from Zara – which comes for just Rs 5,990 – and styled it with sleek, centre-parted hair, minimal make-up and a striking brown lip shade. The lovely floral number lent a polished and feminine touch to her look.

It’s interesting to see that when Chopra met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this year, during her Berlin visit, she picked up yet another floral dress from Zimmerman for the occasion. We are not sure if was planned that way or it’s just a mere coincidence to go all summery and fresh when she goes out to meet heads of state and royalty.

