Priyanka Chopra looks FIERCE and SENSUOUS in this latest magazine cover

International star Priyanka Chopra turned cover girl this September. (Source: File photo) International star Priyanka Chopra turned cover girl this September. (Source: File photo)

Priyanka Chopra has now proved time and again that she is unstoppable. And that’s not just for her presence as a Bollywood and Hollywood actress or as the protagonist of a popular TV show, but the global star has repeatedly wowed with her impeccable sense of style — from the Oscar red carpet to talk shows, her fashion game has been on-point. Well, now she’s looking every bit her fierce self in this latest cover shoot.

The Baywatch star has turned cover girl for Vogue India’s September issue that calls her “Unstoppable”, and we don’t disagree. Channelising her fierce and bold look from her Hollywood debut, the actor is seen wearing sensual Nina Ricci haute couture. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the Quantico is wearing a black halter bra, paired with a sequinned shrug. To add drama to her look, she poses against dark backdrop clinching fishnet! And accentuate the sultry look, make-up artist Ralph Siciliano opted for oxblood lips and long-winged eye-liner.

Adding bling to the look are her perfectly manicured silver metallic nails by Mei Kawajiri. Keeping accessories to the bare-minimum and let her look do all the talking, diamond-discette danglers designed by Hanut were chosen.

Her long wavy tresses were left open, giving a very a la Victoria Leeds vibe from her Baywatch character, in which she plays a negative role. The desi girl shared the photo on Monday before the magazine hits the stand on September 6. Sharing the cover, she wrote: “Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia.”

