Priyanka Chopra voted world’s second most beautiful woman; here are 10 times she looked impeccable in 2017

Priyanka Chopra has been declared the second most beautiful woman in the world. Beyoncé, or Queen B as her ardent followers call her, has emerged the most beautiful of ’em all in all her glory. According to a poll that was conducted by Buzznet, a social media network, the incredibly gorgeous Chopra waltzed her way to the top of the chart leaving behind beauties like Angelia Jolie, Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Michelle Obama and Gigi Hadid, among others. As the ‘desi girl’ continues to make us proud with her global star presence, here’s a low-down on the Baywatch star’s fashion statements of 2017 so far that justifies her spot.

Take her latest international magazine photoshoot, for instance. She set fire in a bold red Gucci ensemble as she posed for the shoot. Not only did she ooze confidence in the red sheer dress, she looked hot, complete with a leather epaulette harness to go with her attire.

The shoot featured other pictures of the actress, wherein she looked just as gorgeous. She looked bold and beautiful in a black Alexander McQueen dress, with floral embellishes and then flaunted her chiselled figure in a Roberto Cavalli monochrome polka dots dress.

She was recently seen in a black, edgy number at the Las Vegas CinemaCon. She paired the black asymmetrical edged dress with lovely drop-earrings and a pair of black ankle length boots, looking every bit of the effortless style diva that she was.

Earlier, she had some Holi fun at The Late Night Show With Jimmy Fallon, looking comfortable and yet, not any less fashionable in a blue Fendi mini skirt as she celebrated Holi smearing colours on Fallon.

Even at the Oscars, the 34-year-old did not fail to leave a mark. She graced the red carpet in a stunning Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown. The ivory white column creation with a structured and square deep-split corset only did justice to her curves.

She had the world on her fingertips as she opted for a grunge look at the pre-Oscars party. The Quantico actress stunned in Chanel separates, with her hair styled into a high side ponytail and partly braided hair.

Earlier this year, the actress looked like a perfect marriage of goof and beauty at the People’s Choice Awards, in a peach strapless ruffled asymmetric top with a fringe skirt, that looked absolutely amazing on her. Her vibrant and minimal make-up rendered her look a youthful charm and vigour.

The actor took to Twitter to thank those who voted for her. She wrote, “Thank u @BUZZNET and all who voted. @Beyonce is my number 1 too!!”

