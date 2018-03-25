Priyanka Chopra’s ultra-chic street style statement is giving us summer fashion goals

Priyanka Chopra keeps her summer style game right on point. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra keeps her summer style game right on point. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Last week, while attending the Global Teacher Prize event, Priyanka Chopra gave us some summer fashion goals in a series of vibrant monotone outfits. Be it the metallic silver sheen number from Vivienne Westwood or the eye-popping lemon yellow blouse and skirt set from Rochas Paris, or the violet-hued dress from Nina Ricci teamed with a pair of orange heels, the actor’s choice of bolds and single tones have been rather interesting.

The Baywatch actor, who is back in India after having wrapped up the shooting of Quantico Season 3, was seen attending a dinner date with Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. We’ve seen Chopra’s preference for distressed jeans before as well, and here she was again in a pair of blue, distressed boyfriend denims teamed with a white, tucked-in fruity tee. The quirky-printed top had a wide round neck, with ‘Summer is Coming’ printed on the front (How very un-Game of Thrones, but okay!). She teamed it with a pair of striking white, mule heels, metallic drop earrings, matching bracelets and a floral satchel handbag from Fendi. We think her outfit is a great take on ultra-chic summer fashion.

Priyanka Chopra teams her outfit with a Fendi handbag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra teams her outfit with a Fendi handbag. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Complementing her outfit, her make-up and hairdo were right on point as well. Hair styled in a neat updo, neutral make-up, almost nude eyes and red lips rounded off her look.

This was Chopra’s second appearance after having landed in the country. The last time we saw her, she sashayed down the airport giving a trendy twist to the basic blue jeans and a white tee by layering it with a stylish ivory jacket. Looks like she was carrying the same bag at the time as well.

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at the airport in a pair of flared jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted at the airport in a pair of flared jeans. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We are definitely taking cues from Chopra the next time go for a dinner outing with your friends. What about you? Let us know in the comments section below.

