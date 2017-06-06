Priyanka Chopra twirls her way to the CDFA awards in a shimmery black Michael Kors dress

Priyanka Chopra’s twirl is back in a black Michael Kors dress. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra’s twirl is back in a black Michael Kors dress. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra knows how to put her best foot forward when it comes to flaunting designer ensembles, and it was no different at The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards 2017 this year. The Baywatch actress made hearts skip a beat in an ultra glamorous sparkly black dress. And if her looks weren’t enough, the “famous twirl” was back to mint magic at the red carpet.

Dressed in a V-neck twinkling black Michael Kors dress, Chopra looked pretty and poised for the star-studded night. The Quantico star took to Instagram to post a picture of her with the designer sporting an all-black suit and wrote: “Dear NYC, are you ready for this tonight? 🖤 with @michaelkors for #cfdaawards.”

Stylist Cristina Ehrlich added a broad sparkling belt and black ankle straps to the simple dress and the 34-year-old actress pulled it off with oomph and elegance.

She complemented it with black peep toes and a side-parted bun. A bright red lip shade and glossy makeup rounded off her look.

Chopra also accented her look with black glares to pose for pictures. Sharing a video of how she twirled in the dress, she captioned it: “And she continues to twirl…

#cfda @michaelkors.” Steal a glance at Chopra’s stance here.

