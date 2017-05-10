Priyanka Chopra turns cover girl for six international magazine covers, and we are going crazy

Priyanka Chopra setting fire on the covers. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra) Priyanka Chopra setting fire on the covers. (Source: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra is the boss lady, won’t you agree? Not only has the Baywatch actress created a name for herself in the West through sheer hardwork, she has also shown us how to have fun while at it. Also, if you have noticed, ever since her association with Hollywood, her style quotient has undergone a major change, now leaning more towards sharp, defined and at times grunge looks. This obviously has grabbed the attention of top beauty and fashion editors, especially after her Met Gala 2017 debut in a Ralph Lauren trench dress with a massive train.

Raising the heat once again is the dusky beauty in not one but six international magazine covers! Yes, you heard us right and every cover is hotter than the next.

The actress posed for Modern Luxury publication for their six-city publication for the month of May. Renowned fashion photographer Andrew Eccles was the man behind the gorgeous shots but celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, New York-based make-up artist Yumi Mori and celebrity hairstylist Bok-Hee were the real forces behind her ethereal looks.

As obvious, each look was styled differently to suit the theme but the common factor in all of them is that Chopra looked absolutely gorgeous in each one of them with a strong make-up game and nude lips. Also, we love how her hair was tousled up casually to give an out-of-bed look. It can’t get better than this.

What do you think about the covers? Let us know in the comments below.

