Priyanka Chopra looks pink perfect in Fendi formals at TIFF 2017

Earlier, she chose to wear a Bottega Veneta red and white printed top and matching jacket which she chose to combine with a pair of Mother denims and white boots from Stuart Weitzman, keeping it peppy, casual yet classy.(Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram) Earlier, she chose to wear a Bottega Veneta red and white printed top and matching jacket which she chose to combine with a pair of Mother denims and white boots from Stuart Weitzman, keeping it peppy, casual yet classy.(Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra seems to be having a lot of fun at the Toronto International Film Festival 2017. Known to set tongues wagging with her experimental and bold fashion choices, Chopra did not disappoint this time either when she walked the red carpet in a black, figure-hugging, deep neckline dress by Zaid Affas. She has taken her Sikkimese production Pahuna to the festival this year.

In her first appearance at the do in her sultry black number, Chopra flirted with pink. She opted for a hot pink pleated midi skirt and matching jacket style cropped collared full-sleeve blouse, both from Fendi. She decided to go for a pair of studded ankle length boots to add an element of edginess to the look. Styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra wore her hair into a neat low pony tail and decided to go for matching lipstick. She accessorised minimally but beautifully with a statement pearl necklace from Nirav Modi.

Earlier, she chose to wear a Bottega Veneta red and white printed top and matching jacket which she chose to combine with a pair of Mother denims and white boots from Stuart Weitzman, keeping it peppy and casual yet classy. Styled by Ehrlich, she left her hair into a wavy mop, that went well with her semi-casual attire at Pahuna’s press conference.

Which of her looks from TIFF 2017 are you liking so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd