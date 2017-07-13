Priyanka Chopra then and now: How Priyanka has changed over the years

From L to R: Priyanka Chopra in 2004 and the actor in 2017. (Source: Express Archive and Instagram) From L to R: Priyanka Chopra in 2004 and the actor in 2017. (Source: Express Archive and Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide global icon today, but her tryst with the limelight started over a decade ago on November 30, 2000, at the Millennium Dome in London, United Kingdom, when she won the Miss World pageant in front of a euphoric crowd. Ever since, the actress – who made her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller The Hero in 2003 – has undergone a massive change, not just in terms of her performances on screen but also her style quotient off it. She has surely taken fashion goals to a level most celebs would be intimidated or simply uncomfortable with. Priyanka Chopra, in her own way, has shown us that if you have an open mind and are keen to experiment with styles then something is definitely going to work out for you.

Priyanka Chopra’s versatility is inspiring as she never fails to come up with innovative looks. Take the example of her appearances since the beginning of this year. From Oscars and Golden Globe Awards to her debut Met Gala, each look has been unique, not to forget her promotional spree for Baywatch which was an interesting spectacle too. What we love the most about her is that she does not believe in restricting herself to a signature look and carries everything with oodles of confidence. Shimmery eyes, muted eyes, smokey eyes, glossy lips, purple lips, the classic red, retro waves, layered bob, messy braids, name it and she has done it all.

Here’s a look at her style evolution over the years!

We can’t ignore the iconic picture when Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World on November 30, 2000.

Her love for shiny bindis was evident with the actor sporting them on numerous occasions.

Here goes another one!

And another one while attending an event with Miss World Yukta Mookhey!

When blow-dried, wavy mane was a thing.

When she paired a choker with a beaded pastel gown but it still couldn’t save the day. Reason? Her hair and make-up.

When her fashion game was definitely not at its best!



Dear God! A fashion disaster starting from her hair to her make-up!



This hairstyle is something we would never go for and those accessories are a complete mismatch.





Rocking metallics? Not! It’s just tacky.



We love floral but this? Nope. Never.



What’s up with the cutout top?!



When she thought of experimenting with a sheer gown.

When red was her favourite colour.



Here’s another one!



Lehengas we love. But this? Ummm…. why?!



When she couldn’t do justice to an all-black look. Also, the caked make-up made for a sore sight.



Talk about killing the look with one wrong accessory. In this case, it is the shiny belt.



Did she use the entire bottle of foundation on her face?



Those heels and the necklace could have been definitely done away with.



Not all her looks were disastrous. Here she shows us how to rock a white lehenga.



She also shows us how to wear a white sheer sari in style.

But soon after, she messes up a look with the wrong hairstyle.



The actor has experimented a lot with her hairstyles.

Here, she can be seen rocking the feather haircut and ripped denims much before 2017.



We have realised that retro waves if not done right can kill an entire look. In this case, it totally did.



But the actor with straight hair in this netted Ritu Kumar sari and a heavy embellished blouse with heavy zardosi and detailed cutwork looks ravishing.



When footwear makes all the difference. In this case, it did not do much. A nude instead of a black pair would have looked better.



When she smouldered in a black and gold gown by Arpan Vohra.



Giving off a very Julia Roberts vibe in this gorgeous Gauri and Nainika gown, Chopra couldn’t have looked more beautiful even if she tried.



Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a two-tone Three Floor velvet dress with a peeking bra detail. She paired the outfit with silver Nicholas Kirkwood heels.



Priyanka Chopra in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.



Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a Vera Wang sequined dress with shades of gold and silver as she walked the red carpet of People’s Choice Awards in 2016.



Priyanka Chopra in this white suit from Danish label ST. studio by Olcay Gulsen which she accessorised with a lariat necklace from Lorraine Schwartz and Giuseppe Zanotti heels couldn’t deliver.



Priyanka Chopra sizzles in a red number by Jason Wu at Emmy Awards 2016.



Priyanka Chopra looks breezy, sunny and oh so casual chic in a long yellow sleeveless vest and cropped pants by 3.1 Phillip Lim.



At the 74th Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka Chopra made quite an impact, glistening in gold in a sequinned gown from Ralph Lauren.



At the Oscars after-party, Priyanka Chopra stunned all in a beautiful Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline.



Priyanka Chopra stunned in an all-white Zuhair Murad strapless gown at the Oscars 2017 red carpet.



Priyanka Chopra went for a slightly bold look in a peach-pink gown designed by J Mendel. With a keyhole accentuating her cleavage, the attire was embellished with gold geometric patterns.

Priyanka Chopra did not disappoint as she set the temperatures soaring at the 2017 Met Gala in a bold Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with an unbelievably long train.



Priyanka Chopra looks lovely in a beautiful pristine white dress from Paule Ka featuring a lapel neckline, a cowl back and a thigh-high slit, which she teamed with a pair of black strappy heels from Giuseppe Zanotti.



Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely gorgeous in a dark blue, full-sleeved shimmery gown from Halston Heritage clothing collection.



Priyanka Chopra was seen in a semi-sheer black, floor-length, halter elegant dress – making for nothing less than a sight to behold.



Priyanka Chopra in a trendy belted grey pantsuit with cold-shoulder details from Public School.



At The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards 2017, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a black Michael Kors dress with a deep neckline.



Priyanka Chopra rocked denim and a black lace trim midi dress from Self Portrait while airport hopping.



Priyanka Chopra in an unique Sabyasachi Sunderban sari.

While in Paris, Priyanka Chopra was seen in a boho-chic number by designer Peter Dundas with a floral print. We think the actor looked gorgeous in it.



Priyanka Chopra looks gorgeous in a blush pink floral dress by Ulyana Sergeenko Couture which she styled with a pair of pom-pom earrings in candy pink and nude heels.





At the New York premiere of HBO’s The Defiant Ones, Priyanka Chopra went all black in a stunning Brunello Cucinelli double-breasted jacket with plunging neckline, which was paired with shimmery wide-legged pants.

We would like to hear from you about her style quotient. Let us know in the comments below.

