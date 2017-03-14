Priyanka Chopra is a stunner on The Late Night Show in a blue Fendi skirt

Priyanka Chopra casts a spell in blue! (Source: Fendi/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra casts a spell in blue! (Source: Fendi/Instagram)

Walking the red carpet, making a public appearance or slogging it in casuals — Priyanka Chopra knows how to slay in stunning attires every time she steps out. The actress — who is making waves in the West with her TV show Quantico and her stint in Baywatch — was recently spotted on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s Oscars 2017 look decoded

What started with a game of clay turned into a fun affair of throwing colours on each other. From drinking thandai to playing with colours, the actress made merry with the show host and celebrated Holi as the episode aired on the same day when the festival is celebrated. But, that’s not all, Chopra called for a lot of attention for the outfit she picked for the day.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra reveals her 3 favourite DIY recipes for healthy skin and hair

Flirting with fashion in a mini skirt, she donned a Fendi attire perfect for the summer-spring collection in 2017. She coordinated her dress and accessories and looked like a bundle of joy in blue!

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

The 34-year-old wore a navy sheer organza blouse and mini skirt on the show. Chopra wore matching blue pumps with the dress. Cristina Ehrlich styled the actress in a Samurai topknot and gave her a slightly heavy kohled look. Check out her dress here:

The leggy lass looked pretty and we think this look is great for the summers. What do you think?

See how they celebrated Holi, here:

Jimmy & @priyankachopra take a break from their interview to celebrate Holi! http://t.co/ozeXcrzrT7 pic.twitter.com/808vJ2pYJV — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) March 14, 2017

Isn’t Chopra killing it with her looks?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd