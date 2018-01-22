Latest News
  • Priyanka Chopra’s latest look has us reaching out for our old pair of cargo pants

Priyanka Chopra’s latest look has us reaching out for our old pair of cargo pants

Priyanka Chopra is currently at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her second Hollywood film 'A Kid Like Jake', and was spotted wearing a pair of cargo pants from Ralph Lauren, beige turtle-neck sweater and olive-green blazer. See photos here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 22, 2018 7:50 pm
priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra sundance film festival, priyanka chopra wearing cargo pants, priyanka chopra instagram, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra is at Sundance Film Festival promoting her film ‘A Kid Like Jake’, and looking as chic as ever. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
Related News

Priyanka Chopra, who ruled the style scene as the desi-global fashionista that she is all of last year, started this year sporting great NY streetwear and the trendiest denim wear ever – ripped jeans with a mini skirt detailing at the front! And that’s just the beginning. The Quantico actor, who is currently at the Sundance Film Festival to promote her second Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake, has brought back cargo pants and how! In a series of pictures posted by the actor on Instagram, she is wearing Ralph Lauren cargo pants, a beige turtleneck sweater and olive-green blazer. Wearing her hair in a bun, the actor looked extremely chic. Not going overboard with accessories, she donned a Gigi Burris fedora hat and Christian Louboutin boot-heels.

As is evident from her recent appearances, irrespective of the attire, Chopra always exudes ease and confidence. Enjoying herself at the Sundance Film Festival, she shared photos of herself with co-actors Jim Parsons, of The Big Bang Theory fame, and Octavia Spencer, who was last seen in The Shape of  Water. Reprising a classic look, the Baywatch actor looked sharp and reminded us why our old cargo pants need a second chance.

The actor has been seen showing her love for turtle-necks from the beginning of the year. While attending a luncheon with her Quantico co-actors, Chopra had stepped out wearing ripped jeans with a mini skirt detailing at the front. She had teamed her skirt-jeans combo with a black turtle-neck sweater and a matching leather biker jacket.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 22: Latest News