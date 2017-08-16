Priyanka Chopra stuns in this sheer black dress but fails to deliver in the white summery number

Priyanka Chopra is polishing her style game in New York. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, cristinaehrlich) Priyanka Chopra is polishing her style game in New York. (Source: Instagram/afashionistasdiaries, cristinaehrlich)

The last time we spotted Priyanka Chopra, she totally floored us with her drop-dead gorgeous appearance in a nude satin gown at the Manhattan set of her upcoming Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic, co-starring Liam Hemsworth. The lovely number with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit, accentuated her curves perfectly. The beautiful actor – who is currently juggling two other projects, A Kid Like Jake, starring Jim Parsons and Claire Danes and Quantico – took some time out from her busy schedule to shake a leg with Jamie Foxx at Ron Perlman’s Apollo Fundraiser and much to our delight, she did it in style!

This gorgeous beauty was seen in a black sheer number with a plunging neckline and a dangerously thigh-high slit from Fendi. A diamond studded brooch pinned on the front added instant glamour to the look, but we think even without one she would have looked good – that is the beauty of the dress.

She complemented the look with black peep toe heels, her signature brown lip shade, soft make-up and gorgeously tousled hair.

On another occasion the actor was seen in a breezy, white flowy maxi with a plunging neckline. Three things about this look we like the most is her outfit, her burnt orange lip shade (something we would definitely want to get our hands on) and her beautifully done hair.

But that choker is something we would never pick as an accessory to this summery dress. We like the idea but definitely not the execution.

What about you? Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

