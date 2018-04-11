After a bold coloured jumpsuit, Priyanka Chopra stuns in a Manish Malhotra anarkali

Priyank Chopra looks pretty as a picture in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. (Source: APH Images) Priyank Chopra looks pretty as a picture in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. (Source: APH Images)

Priyanka Chopra, who is back in India for a few hours has already left fashion enthusiasts gaping. The actor, who spotted earlier today attending the UNICEF press conference in Delhi, was seen giving summer fashion goals in an electric blue jumpsuit from Missoni’s Spring/Summer’18 collection teamed with a pair of red coloured heels. And just within some hours, the actor took a 360-degree turn as she stepped out looking stunning as ever in an ivory and nude shaded anarkali by designer Manish Malhotra.

While attending a book launch in Delhi, the Quantico star was seen in a floral lacework anarkali featuring three-quarter sleeves and a round neck, which was teamed with a matching semi-sheer dupatta that had a beautiful fringe detail on the hem. Styled by Ami Patel, she cleverly kept her accessories minimal with the heavily embroidered attire. She combined her outfit with a pair of gold statement earrings and a ring.

Just like her outfit, we couldn’t find any fault with make-up and hairdo. A nude palette with well-defined eyes and soft wavy hair rounded off her look. We like how the marsala lip shade added a pop of colour to her light-hued monotone outfit.

Being a desi girl, Chopra rarely ever fails to pull off a traditional outfit. The last time the beauty landed in India, she was seen in a kurta and churidar combo, which seemed feminine yet powerful. She opted for a pink-shaded Rahul Mishra ensemble featuring vibrant floral threadwork.

