Priyanka Chopra shows us the right way to nail street style in her leather skirt

Priyanka Chopra is known for her chic street style and once again the actor proved she is a pro at it when she stepped out in a leather skirt paired with a pearl beaded sweater. Check out the pics here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 3:13 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, Priyanka Chopra fashion, Priyanka Chopra street style, Priyanka Chopra leather skirt Priyanka Chopra’s New York street style is chic and comfortable. (Source: ximenakavalekas/Instagram)
Be it dressing up casually in a tutu or looking resplendent in a Banarasi sari, Priyanka Chopra rarely misses the mark. And this time too she looked comfortable and chic at the same time as she stepped out on the streets of New York in a black leather skirt from 3.1 Phillip Lim.

The actor paired her sleek skirt with a white Rag and Bone sweater, which had pearls beaded on the sleeves and across the front. The cinched sides of the skirt added an attractive element to the actor’s attire and we like how Chopra moves away from the norm with her style statements.

Stylist Cristina Ehrlich maintained the chic tone of the look by pairing the skirt with knee-high boots from Giuseppe Zanotti. To add a pop of colour to her monochrome outfit, the actor toted a vibrant red Ximena Kavalekas handbag and we think she nailed the look.

As pretty as the actor’s outfit was, we like the crimped curls and nude make-up she rounded out with.

We think Chopra’s street style is both chic and comfortable, but what about you? Do you like it? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

