Priyanka Chopra goes breezy casual in a white shirt and semi-sheer skirt for Baywatch promotions

Priyanka Chopra, in her impeccable sartorial glory, was recently seen looking drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery, dark blue gown at Baywatch’s world premiere in Miami. While we were definitely left asking for more, the sultry actress did not disappoint us. Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra decided to go casual recently, as she wore a white stretch cotton poplin full sleeve shirt with vintage buttons, tucked in to a black semi-sheer striped windowpane cotton lace tucked skirt, from Lela Rose’s Spring 2017 collection. Busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood debut with Dwayne Jackson, she failed to deliver on the oomph factor that we’ve now come to expect of her.

Celebrity hair stylist Lacy Redway, Baywatch’s Victoria Leeds decided to leave her hair centre-parted, but kept it wavy but lifeless and a bit unkempt, which is what gave the actress a ‘too casual’ look. We would definitely have preferred a lot more bounce and style on those gorgeous tresses.

The look is quite in tandem with her previous sheer attire, that she was spotted wearing on her way back from making her third appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She wore a black semi-sheer black, floor-length, halter dress on her way back from the Hollywood studios.

While people are yet to get over her Ralph Lauren trench-coat dress (and the enormous 20ft train attached to it) at the Met Gala this year, the desi girl’s been pretty on-point with her fashion choices, and we can always forgive an off-day or two. Her Hollywood debut as the villain, stars other popular names like Dwayne Jackson, Zac Efron, etc.

