Priyanka Chopra shows us the right way to wear a lace dress

Priyanka Chopra has been seen donning a lot of black these days. Remember that time when she arrived at Mumbai airport looking like a true diva in a black jumpsuit with classic cuts, black buckle details and cut-outs from Australian fashion brand Zimmermann. The overall is so beautiful in itself that it would have looked good even without the paisley print cape from Etro, but we aren’t complaining because she carried it well.

Now, the Baywatch star was seen in another black number at Mumbai airport before taking off for Prague. Chopra looked lovely in a black lace trim midi dress from Self Portrait. We love how she casually threw an uber-cool denim jacket over her shoulders to add some depth.

Looks like her layering game is going strong. With hair in a romantic updo, she complemented her look with a grey Givenchy bag, black chunky sandals, and a pair of white rimmed round sunglasses.

While in Mumbai, the Baywatch star went for another dark coloured outfit for a night out with stylist Ami Patel and some friends. Even though not in black, the harem-styled jumpsuit by designer Shweta Kapur looked good on her.

But she is not the first one to wear it. Earlier this year, we saw Jolly LLB actor Sayani Gupta in this overall from the label’s Collection no 8.

Out of the two recent appearances, we would any day go for the lace trim dress by Self Portrait.

What about you? Let us know in the comments below.

