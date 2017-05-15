Priyanka Chopra shimmers in blue at Baywatch world premiere in Miami

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the US Premiere of “Baywatch” at Lummus Park on May 13, 2017 in Miami Beach. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra arrives at the US Premiere of “Baywatch” at Lummus Park on May 13, 2017 in Miami Beach. (Source: AP)

As Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood movie Baywatch, she has also very well managed to cement India’s position on the fashion map with her impeccable sartorial choices. While people are yet to get over her Ralph Lauren trench coat gown at the Met Gala this year, it is her sultry look at the world premiere of Baywatch at Miami that is now turning heads.

Looking absolutely gorgeous in a dark blue, full-sleeved shimmery gown from Halston Heritage clothing collection. As she walked on the red carpet with her usual charm and goofy smile, she looked every bit stunning and confident as she rocked the plunging neckline of the thigh-slit gown. Styled by celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra decided to go for a basic pony-tail, with her poker straight hair neatly parted mid-way.

She kept her look simple, sans-make-up and jewellery, except for a celestial ring on her right hand from Nirav Modi Jewels. She completed her look with a simple pair of strappy heels and a belt cinching her stunning dress in the middle.

Putting the thigh-high slit of her dress to just the right use, Baywatch’s ‘Victoria Leeds’ was seen doing the iconic, leg-sticking out pose, while shutterbugs tried to get the most they can, of the Indian beauty.

