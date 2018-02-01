Priyanka Chopra’s quirky style statement on this magazine cover will leave you in awe

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. (Source: Representational Picture) Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. (Source: Representational Picture)

The interesting blend of quirky and stylish that Priyanka Chopra brings to her outfits is a delight to watch. Be it her vivacious tutu or her pantsuit with a camisole at the Pre-Grammy Gala, the actor left onlookers gaping at her stunning style statements. However, the actor took quirky up a notch with her look for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia magazine. For the photo shoot of their February issue, the actor wore a white voluminous off-shoulder number from Saint Laurent, which stylist Sarah Gore Reeves teamed with contrasting black leather shorts.

The actor’s waist was cinched with a chic black beaded buckle belt and we like the pop of colour she added to her monochrome ensemble with vibrant knee-high blue feather boots.

For the make-up, artist Yumi Mori chose a nude palette and gave the actor a tint of brown on the lips. Chopra rounded out her look with side-parted bouffant hair and gave a sultry pose for the camera.

Here’s a look at the inside pictures of the magazine.

The stylist kept her look sultry in a white satin top with a risqué neckline and teamed it with a pair of blue jeans. She rounded out the look with side-parted bouffant hair yet again, nude make-up and bold red lips.

We think the actor looked stunning on the cover of the magazine. What do you think about her look? Share your thoughts in the comments’ section below.

