Priyanka Chopra wears a Sabyasachi sari with hand-painted tiger blouse in Zimbabwe

Priyanka Chopra knows well how to turn heads, and she’s been really experimental the last couple of weeks. Her unconventional and bold fashion choices have won several hearts abroad, and the Quantico star recently gave another example of the same. Chopra who is UNICEF’s global Goodwill Ambassador, attended a fundraising event held in Zimbabwe, wearing a stunning black Sabyasachi sari to the event. Taking nothing away from the gorgeous Sabyasachi ‘Sunderban Sari’, which has been hand-painted and printed, it was the blouse, with a Bengal tiger printed on it, that has generated a lot of buzz. It was not a graphic print, but hand-painted, as revealed by the actress on Instagram. The actress too loved the blouse and mentioned the same on her post.

You can see her look here.

Chopra has always been very vocal about the need to represent India in the correct fashion, globally, and continues to strive towards it. Her choice of taking an intrinsically Indian motif – the royal Bengal tiger — and putting it on the global space makes quite a powerful impact. It goes without saying that the Mary Kom actress looked like a vision in black and carried off the outfit with a lot of poise.

This appearance comes only days after she stunned the world at the 2017 Met Gala by wearing the longest trench-coat dress. Designed by Ralph Lauren, and styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Chopra had completely owned the edgy dress and oozed confidence. The messy top-knotted hairdo, silver sculpted earrings, and black boots had beautifully complemented the slit gown with a popped collar.

(Source: AP) (Source: AP)

