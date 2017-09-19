Oscars to Emmys: Evolution of Priyanka Chopra’s red carpet appearances from demure to fierce

Priyanka Chopra seems to have come a long way from donning pink, flowy gowns to walking down the carpet like the Queen she is! (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra seems to have come a long way from donning pink, flowy gowns to walking down the carpet like the Queen she is! (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra, who is now known for her trend-setting fashion choices, managed to leave people wanting for more as she walked on to the Emmys 2017 red carpet in a white embellished Balmain gown. With her hair styled into a sleek high pony, rich oxblood lips and feathered train, the Quantico star made much more than just a fashion statement — she meant business. A quick look through the international star’s red carpet appearances starting from the 22nd Annual Screen Star Guild Awards of 2016 to her fierce, sexy detective-look at the Met Gala in May this year, Chopra seems to have come a long way from donning pink, flowy gowns to walking down the carpet like the queen she is!

She has had a bit of both worlds — from striking a safe pose at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown to being the fierce lioness in the ivory white column dress by Ralph & Russo at the 89th Academy Awards in February this year. Interestingly, this transition becomes more apparent around the time she began promoting Baywatch, in which she played Victoria Leeds the fierce antagonist.

Here is a look at the evolution in Chopra’s red carpet journey.

She wore a Lhuillier mermaid gown at the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards, probably keeping it subtle with pink floral applique on the golden off-shoulder gown, a safe lip colour and a boring hairdo.

At the Oscars 2016, Chopra sticks to the safe white, but seems to be keeping one baby foot at a time forward into experimenting. She chose to go for a stunning Zuhair Murad off-shoulder semi-sheer gown with floral applique work, keeping her hair simple and probably smiling just a little too much.

While she undoubtedly dazzled in a Vera Wang sequinned midi dress at People’s Choice Awards in 2016, she still seemed far-off from starting to live the persona of her character from Baywatch at the red carpet.

Chopra quit playing safe when she walked the red carpet at the Billboards Music Awards in a bright blue Versace dress with a thigh-high slit and ankle-strap sandals. Yes, she was getting close.

She broke the unwritten rule of not wearing red on the red carpet with a flowy, twirly one-shoulder Jason Wu red gown at the Emmys 2016.

And bam! At the Oscars 2017, Priyanka Chopra had a no-frills attached look, with sharp, edgy cuts of her Murad off-shoulder column dress showing off her toned, held-back shoulders, with her hair side-swept into a no-mess look.

Met Gala 2017 saw Chopra hit the bull’s eye with the unconventional and edgy trench-coat gown from Ralph Lauren with a magnanimous train attached to it. Her hair wasn’t styled into a safe straight or a tested wavy. They were held up, with a twirl or two coming loose.

It seems her latest take on fashion is edgy and bold, going by her latest look at the Emmys 2017 in the Balmain white embellished gown. Just a quick comparison between her 2016 and 2017 look at the Emmys will show the Quantico stars has found a firm foothold in the international scene now and she owns it like she knows it.

