Priyanka Chopra raises heat in a stunning Brunello Cucinelli jacket, but what’s with those shimmery pants

We love how Priyanka Chopra is acing her style game, one look at a time. (Priyankamedia/Instagram) We love how Priyanka Chopra is acing her style game, one look at a time. (Priyankamedia/Instagram)

It would perhaps be not be an exaggeration to say that Priyanka Chopra is on a roll. The actress, whose latest Hollywood film Baywatch just released, has already started shooting for her next venture, and in the interim even made time to visit India and go for a vacation. And she did all of this in style.

The world watched and gazed in wonder as Chopra impressed one and all with her sartorial choices and gave us major fashion goals. And things were no different when she attended the New York premiere of HBO’s The Defiant Ones — almost! Chopra, who seems to be raising her fashion game with each appearance, opted for a bold and unconventional choice of attire at the event. Going all black, the Baywatch actress wore a stunning Brunello Cucinelli double-breasted jacket with plunging neckline, which was paired with shimmery wide-legged pants.

Now, as much as we love that jacket and the pants separately, together they just seem a tad bit off.

Styled by famous celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, the purple lips, dark purple shadow and black liner accentuated Chopra’s look and gave an interesting twist to the ensemble. We also love the hint of glitter on her eyes.

There is no denying that the look is edgy, yet understated. Even for the hair, she kept it simple, and styled it in middle-parted shoulder length tendrils.

In the recent past too the actress gave us some real fashion goals as she spotted vacationing at Prague.

Remember how stunning she looked in the blue gown designed by Tanya Taylor and the white overcoat from Camilla and Marc. We are not getting over it any time soon.

