Priyanka Chopra woos in white this summer season; don’t miss her statement handbags

Priyanka Chopra, who is busy with Quantico Season 3 promotions in New York, has been spotted in numerous stunning outfits and it almost seems like she is taking her fans on a mini fashion tour. Recently, the actor stepped out in a white mini dress from Isabel Marant and teamed it with a pair of monogrammed off-white X Jimmy Choo strappy heels.

Celebrity stylist Mimi Cutrell accented her attire with drop earrings and cat-eye sunglasses. She also carried a beige mini handbag. It seems like she is obsessed with bags as she has been spotted carrying them a lot lately.

For her make-up, celebrity make-up artist Nick Barose went for a nude palette with red bold lips and hairstylist Cameron Rains rounded it off with soft curls.

For another promotional event, the Bajirao Mastani actor once again dolled up in an all-white ensemble. She was spotted in Johanna Ortiz separates, which included a shirt-styled skirt teamed with a knotted shirt featuring balloon sleeves. Once again, Cutrell teamed it with a bag, this a time a white one and further accessorised her outfit with ankle-strap heels. Neutral make-up and marsala lips completed her look.

For the third look of the day, she picked a light-shade embellished and backless Bottega Venetta number featuring a halter neckline. It was paired with a golden clutch chain bag and clear heels from Christian Louboutin. Her outfit looks perfect for the summer season and also has an elegant touch to it.

Barose gave a finishing touch to her look with thickly-lined eyes and a pop of red on the lips. Meawhile, while her hair was half-tied.

