Priyanka Chopra proves orange is the new black and how!

Priyanka Chopra in an off-shoulder jumpsuit from Lavish Alice. (Source: Instagram/patidubroff) Priyanka Chopra in an off-shoulder jumpsuit from Lavish Alice. (Source: Instagram/patidubroff)

People are still trying to come to terms with Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala 2017 appearance in a ravishing Ralph Lauren gown but the Indian beauty isn’t the one to slow down. Giving fashionistas a run for their money, we can rightly say that there’s no stopping this lady, especially after her series of appearances for the promotion of her upcoming movie Baywatch.

Recently, the actress was seen looking all bright and cheery in an off-shoulder jumpsuit from Lavish Alice. Celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich styled this gorgeous pop orange outfit with a pair of contrasting mint heels, which looked equally pretty.

We also love her hair in natural waves with a centre-parting and her dewy face make-up with a brown lip shade. We think celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff and celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway got the look absolutely right.

Chopra was also seen looking lovely in a shimmery dark blue number from Halston Heritage clothing collection.

The full-sleeved shimmery gown with the plunging neckline fitted her like a glove but more than the outfit we are in awe of her eye make-up. The purple and blue combination is a thing of beauty. We think it looked amazing on her, and the purple mascara on her lower eyelids is pure love.

Needless to say, she carried it well.

She also gave us lessons on how to rock a white shirt in a casual way by tucking it in to a black semi-sheer striped windowpane cotton lace tucked skirt, from Lela Rose’s Spring 2017 collection.

We think her fashion and beauty game is growing stronger with each passing day. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd