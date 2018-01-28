Priyanka Chopra looks straight off the runway in her sultry outfit at the Pre-Grammy Gala

Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Saturday, January 27, 2018, in New York. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on Saturday, January 27, 2018, in New York. (Source: AP)

Be it the Met Gala, where Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a fierce trench coat gown from Ralph Lauren or the white embellished Balmain gown of the Emmys, the actor has left the onlookers gaping with her red carpet looks.

Adding to her lovely numbers, she once again impressed us in an Ester Abner outfit at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala recently. For the red carpet, the Quantico actor wore a white satin pantsuit with chic fringe detailing at the hem of her blazer and the sleeves.

However, instead of opting for a traditional power outfit feel, stylist Cristina Ehrlich kept it sultry by teaming the suit with a risque black semi-sheer camisole. Chopra went with a minimalist approach towards accessories with just a slim chain with a star locket around her neck and a longer chain with a medallion that tastefully adorned the actor’s décolletage.

Priyanka Chopra wore a risque camisole with her white satin pantsuit. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra wore a risque camisole with her white satin pantsuit. (Source: AP)

As much as we love her outfit, we think the make-up was the real hero this time. Chopra went with nude tones and a dash of poppy burgundy on the lips and a matching smear on the eyelids as well. She rounded out her look with side-parted beachy waves and layered with a black-brown fur coat.

We think Chopra nailed the look. Do you like it? Let us know in the comments below.

