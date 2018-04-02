Priyanka Chopra makes a strong case for plaid coats in her muti-hued Bottega Veneta piece

Priyanka Chopra’s chic look in this Bottega Veneta plaid coat will convince you to get one too. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Priyanka Chopra’s chic look in this Bottega Veneta plaid coat will convince you to get one too. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Be it her chic street style or glamorous red carpet statements, Priyanka Chopra doesn’t fail to make her presence felt in the fashion circuit. After her brief work stint in India recently, where the Quantico star gave us style lessons on how to deck up for the summer heat, the actor is back to work once again, this time in Dublin.

Posing for a picture with her co-stars that she shared on her Instagram account, the actor was dressed in a lovely Bottega Veneta double-breasted plaid coat. The multi-hued number was teamed with a Givenchy bag in black and sunnies. We think it was a chic look for a day out in the snow.

The actor accentuated her look with a dewy glow, a tint of pink on the lips and her signature wind-blown hair. Catch a glimpse of the look here.

Now, if you’ve been following Chopra on Instagram closely, you would have noticed that she has often sported quite a delectable array of coats and jackets, giving us one #WinterFashion goal after another. Here are some of the other times the Baywatch actor inspired us with her stylish winter-wear.

Chopra knows how to own street style like a boss. Wearing a Fendi cut-out top with a thigh-high slit leather skirt from Yigal Azrouel, the actor packed a powerful punch with a gorgeous and dramatic Marie 1998 eco fur coat. Her trusted sunnies and windblown hair rounded out her look nicely. A look worth trying out, we think.

Sporting an androgynous look in a pair of Ralph Lauren military pants, teamed with a white turtleneck sweater from Michelle Mason, the actor really turned heads. We particularly like the olive green jacket, she layered her look with. A Gigi Burris fedora hat upped the ante of the look instantly, while the Christian Louboutin boots brought in class.

The A Kid Like Jake star has come to be known for her fashion-forward statements. The actor showed us just how a pair of distressed denim jeans (which seem to be one of her favourite styles anyway) can be upscaled by teaming it with a killer leather jacket from Alexander McQueen. A pair of peppy red boots from Rag and Bone maintained the style quotient.

What do you think of the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments below.

