Priyanka Chopra looks her fierce and bold best in her latest magazine cover shoot

Priyanka Chopra, other than having established a foothold in Hollywood, is also one of the prominent Indian personalities responsible for putting the country on the global fashion map. Be it her spectacular Met Gala 2017 red carpet appearance this year or her sartorial choices for other red carpet events including the Oscars, the Baywatch star has managed to leave everyone mesmerised with her elegance and charm. She is now back to set the temperatures soaring, this time as the face of Paper Magazine, based out of New York.

She has managed to epitomise feisty and fierceness in this shoot, going for bold and bright make-up and wild child-like hair. Inclining towards bohemian fashion, the 35-year-old actor wore a Vivienne Westwood golden outfit styled by Jimi Urquiaga, with a netted-veil over her face from her head. Her otherwise wavy hair was styled into mangy, wild brown curls by Danilo.

In tandem with her breaking the mold look, she chose to go for fierce makeup by Dotti comprising of golden lip colour, blood red eye-shadow with a dash of golden highlights and simple pink nail paint by Tracylee at The Wall Group.

It was only recently that Chopra sent hearts into a tizzy as the face of a leading magazine’s latest edition closer home. Posing for Vogue, the beauty was seen wearing a bold and sensual haute couture. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, she wore a black, halter bra that she paired with a sequinned shrug, both by Nina Rucci, for the shoot. Adding just the right amount of drama to her look, make-up artist Ralph Siciliano chose to give her long-winged eye-liner and blood red lips.

