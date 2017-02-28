Priyanka Chopra: This is what the Quantico star feels about fashion police

Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars red carpet. (Source: File Photo) Priyanka Chopra at the Oscars red carpet. (Source: File Photo)

Priyanka Chopra’s Oscar look this year has generated a mixed response from the fashion gurus. But the Indian actress has stopped fretting over fashion police as everyone is entitled to their own opinion. Priyanka picked up a body-hugging gown by designer label Ralph & Russo to flaunt her toned frame at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The gown was done with geometric details with a structured bodice giving a peek-a-boo glimpse of Priyanka’s svelte figure. She paired her gown with towering ivory heels, and accessorised the look with the bare minimum, drawing complete focus on the dress.

Apart from getting trolled by many on social media, she even featured in the list of worst dressed celebrities at the Oscars by some foreign media outlets.

Talking about the fashion police, Priyanka had said in an email interview earlier this month: “I used to (get bothered about fashion policing) but not so much now. Now, I wear what I like and what I’m comfortable in and if someone doesn’t like that, they don’t.

“They are entitled to their own opinion.”

Last year, Priyanka shot to fame on the foreign shores with her TV series “Quantico”, which airs in India on Star World and Star World HD.

She has since found increased presence at important red carpet events in the US — even as she is gearing up to make her Hollywood debut with “Baywatch”.

In 2016, she had chosen a white embellished strapless Zuhair Murad gown for the Oscars, where she was one of the presenters. This year, however, she did not present any award.

The 89th edition of the Oscars ran high on the India factor with the presence of Priyanka, Indian-origin British actor Dev Patel, his mother and Indian child actor Sunny Pawar, 8. Even India-set film “The Jungle Book” won for Visual Effects. And late Indian actor Om Puri was commemorated in the “In Memoriam” montage.

The actress doesn’t believe in drawing differences between the industries, and focuses on similarities binding the entertainment world together.

“I have said often enough in the past, there are many similarities between the two industries… both in the good and the not so good aspects. There are also differences and I guess that’s what makes each unique to itself,” added the former Miss World.