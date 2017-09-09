Priyanka Chopra or Rihanna: Who looked like a diva in this black Nina Ricci outfit?

If looks could kill: Priyanka Chopra (R) and Rihanna. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra, fentybeauty) If looks could kill: Priyanka Chopra (R) and Rihanna. (Source: Instagram/priyankachopra, fentybeauty)

Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide global icon, one who has established a foothold in Hollywood and has put the country on the global fashion map. From being a regular at international red carpet events and fashion weeks to gracing the covers of US-based magazines, the actor is taking over the world at lightning speed and sending hearts into a tizzy while doing so. But she has not forgotten her roots and closer home, she is still ruling over the hearts of many. Recently, she did it through a cover shoot. Posing for Vogue, Chopra looked absolutely stunning and if we might add, flawless, on the cover of its September issue.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the actor was seen wearing haute couture from Nina Ricci. The black, halter bra paired with the sequinned dress which had a bow detail on the waist and an open V-neckline is worthy of a diva and she looked the part. Adding oomph to her look was the unkempt hairdo by celebrity hairstylist Peter Gray and the superb dramatic make-up done by make-up artist Ralph Siciliano.

We just can’t get over how sensuous she looks with the bold red lips, dewy make-up and fierce winged-eye graphic liner. If only looks could kill!

Meanwhile, pop-sensation Rihanna graced the cover of Elle USA’s October issue in the same black outfit. However, she wore the bikini top tied around her neck to give it a choker effect.

All we can say is that even though the fashion queen tried out an unusual look with a purple heart painted on her face and hair in a pixie cut with sharp bangs, we like Priyanka Chopra’s look better than the superstar as it was more spellbinding.

Whose look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

