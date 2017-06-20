Priyanka Chopra or Malaika Arora: Who is rocking the stripes better?

Let’s strip it down to the basics, shall we? (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Let’s strip it down to the basics, shall we? (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

We have seen trends and fads in fashion being made and fade, but stripes are a classic. Re-emphasising that stripes never go out of style, Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in a multi-coloured striped suit from Etro, as she was vacationing in Prague.

The Quantico actor shared the photo on her official Instagram handle, with the beautiful city in the background. While it may be a tough job to pull off so many colours, Chopra – who has been acing the style game both in India and abroad – pulled it off yet again. The pink-blue-beige-black-red stripes of the bell-bottomed, bishop-sleeved pantsuit, cinched at the waist with a red belt, was a retro rainbow that hit gold. Her hair fell casually across her shoulders and the oversized retro sunglasses and marsala lips rounded off the look.

Malaika Arora too, joined the actors endorsing striped fashion, in a navy blue striped jumpsuit. The Chaiya Chaiya star was present at the star-studded launch of Gauri Khan’s designed restaurant ARTH in Mumbai. She looked her sultry best in the Deme by Gabriella number, rocking the cut-out jumpsuit with its plunging neckline and deep back with absolute elegance and sophistication. She styled her hair into a high-raised ponytail and teamed her attire with a red lipstick — both doing wonders to accentuate her high cheekbones.

(Express photo by Varinder Chawla) (Express photo by Varinder Chawla)

Of the two, we think Arora looked ravishing in the simple yet classy outfit. Whom do you like better? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

