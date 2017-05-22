Priyanka Chopra or Kendall Jenner: Who wore the Ralph and Russo gown better?

Priyanka Chopra and Kendall Jenner in a similar Ralph & Russo strapless gown. (Source: OTPStreetstyles/Twitter; AP) Priyanka Chopra and Kendall Jenner in a similar Ralph & Russo strapless gown. (Source: OTPStreetstyles/Twitter; AP)

When Priyanka Chopra graced the Oscars red carpet in a dazzling Ralph & Russo tulle strapless gown, she definitely managed to turn quite a few heads. Now, model Kendall Jenner seems to have taken a leaf from Chopra’s book of fashion and at the Chopard jewelry party at Cannes Film Festival, and wore a similar Ralph & Russo futuristic gown to the one Chopra had worn in February this year.

The Baywatch star, who has often stirred up a storm with her bold fashion statements (read Ralph Lauren trench coat-gown at the Met Gala), looked stunning at the Oscars red carpet this year. She paired her ivory white column gown with a pair of $5 million, 60 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and bracelets on both wrists. The square, deep-split corset of the gown only highlighted the desi girl’s curves — making the dress a winner hands-down.

Jenner, at the event held at Port Pierre Canto on May 19, decided to keep her look simple. With her poker straight hair mid-parted and left open, she paired her outfit with a shining choker and matching sapphire and diamond earrings from Chopard. She opted for a dewy make-up look, and went with a nude lip colour.

While the detailing on Jenner’s gown is more intricate and seem like small petals with spikes all over as compared to the bigger triangular prints on Chopra’s dress, the resemblance in both their attires is still uncanny. We think both the beautiful ladies look ravishing in the white, futuristic dress.

