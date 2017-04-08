Priyanka Chopra or Iulia Vantur: Who pulled off the black sequin gown better?

Priyanka Chopra or Iulia Vantur? (Source: Instagram/Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra or Iulia Vantur? (Source: Instagram/Varinder Chawla)

Iulia Vantur, who is rumoured to be actor Salman Khan’s girlfriend, is slowly making her way into the showbiz world. Earlier this year, she was spotted walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2017. The former model and TV host confessed that the idea of being in love with fashion totally resonates with me her.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: Who stole the show in the white lace attire?

Along with her alleged romance, the news of her collaboration with Himesh Reshammiya for a song has piqued interest. For the shoot of the song, Vantur was spotted in a shimmery black gown, and we couldn’t ignore the resemblance it bore to Chopra’s black Michael Kors gown with a plunging neckline and fishtail hem which she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

(Source: Varinder Chawla) (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While Chopra kept her look simple with her only choice of accessory being a pair of earrings from Lorraine Schwartz, Vantur rounded her look with a statement ring and a sleek diamond bracelet. As for the make-up, Chopra took the minimal route with a dewy face, marsala lip shade, sharp defined brows and slightly puffed side part. Vantur went for big beach waves, heavily defined lashes and beautiful soft pink lips.

We think Chopra is the clear winner in this fashion face-off. What do you think?

Also check out these face-offs:

Sonakshi Sinha or Sonam Kapoor: Who carries off the sheer style better?

Parineeti Chopra or Monica Dogra: Whose ethnic game is stronger?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd