Priyanka Chopra or Gauahar Khan: Who wore the grey separates better?

Priyanka Chopra (R) in a boxy suit by Public School and Gauahar Khan in separates from White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. (Source: Instagram/ whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra, priyankachopra) Priyanka Chopra (R) in a boxy suit by Public School and Gauahar Khan in separates from White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra. (Source: Instagram/ whiteelephant_by_mayyurgirotra, priyankachopra)

When it comes to fashion, Priyanka Chopra is a slayer. She might have her weak moments from time to time, like the one she had during her meeting with Narendra Modi in Berlin in a white floral dress with lace details by Australian designer Zimmermann but more often than not, she stuns us with her style. The actress has been seen giving us a number of fashion inspirations during her promotional leg of Baywatch and adding another one to the long list is Chopra in a trendy belted grey pantsuit with cold-shoulder details.

The boxy suit with a plunging neckline detail from Public School looked amazing on her.

We love how celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich styled it with a pair of sleek black heels. Also, the neat low bun with a sleek side-parting and berry lips added a nice touch to her look. A nice pair of studs might have made a difference but she still managed to carry it off sans jewellery.

Gauahar Khan, on the other hand, looked equally stunning in summery grey separates from White Elephant by Mayyur Girotra.

We love the white lace details on the neckline and waistline and we think the crop top paired with the palazzos worked wonders for her. The way she styled it with boxer braids instead of a wispy updo and chocolate lips is something worth taking inspiration from. No complaints here.

Our verdict: Both of them looked lovely.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd