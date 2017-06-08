Priyanka Chopra or Freida Pinto: Who wore the jumpsuit better?

From L to R: Freida Pinto and Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri, Varinder Chawla) From L to R: Freida Pinto and Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Instagram/Tanya Ghavri, Varinder Chawla)

Black never goes out of style and trust Priyanka Chopra to follow this fashion rule to the T. Recently, while airport hopping, the Baywatch star was seen replacing the good old LBD for a super stylish black jumpsuit and we are more than thrilled! The beauty picked this overall with classic cuts, black buckle details and cut-outs from Australian fashion brand Zimmermann.

The jumpsuit is beautiful in itself, but if you think the diva would stop at that then you are mistaken, She casually shrugged on a paisley print cape from Etro and teamed it with a pair of black platform heels.

Priyanka Chopra in Zimmermann. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra in Zimmermann. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her make-up and hair was flawless too with matte pink lips and a radiant glow on her face. We like what we see, such fuss-free styling. Don’t you think?

Meanwhile, her Hollywood counterpart, Freida Pinto was seen turning heads at 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in monochrome. The Slumdog Millionaire actress looked like a complete diva in a floral work jumpsuit from Elie Saab and an oversized but super stylish hat from Yestadt Millinery. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, her look was accessorised with a sling from Roger Vivier.

Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis gave her gorgeous soft waves while celebrity make-up artist Quinn Murphy kept the look chic with beautifully defined eyes and a bold red lip. We think she looked smart, elegant and absolutely lovely at the same time.

Both of them did good but this time Frieda Pinto wins hands down.

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

