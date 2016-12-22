Priyanka Chopra or Anushka Sharma: Who ‘suit up’ better?

The two Bollywood beauties are unarguably at the top of their game right now. The two Bollywood beauties are unarguably at the top of their game right now.

This year, we’ve seen our Bollywood women suit up on the red carpet, more than any other year. Mixing it up when it comes to fashion events or award functions, be it Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, Monisha Jaising or Emporio Armani, our Bollywood stars have been favouring pantsuits to gowns and saris – opting for the uber chic power look.

Following the trend, both Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma opted for trousers for two different television appearances on the same day – and might we say, they’ve done of a fab job of it. The two Bollywood beauties are unarguably at the top of their game right now, though both delivered a slightly underwhelming appearance at the recent Stardust Awards show.

Chopra, who just returned to India, was the celebrity guest for the popular Kapil Sharma Show, promoting her home production Sarvann. Living up to her diva image, the Baywatch star sported a chic look in a long yellow sleeveless vest and cropped pants by 3.1 Phillip Lim. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, she finished off the look with minimal make-up and her wavy hair left casually flowing with a centre-parting. Teaming her outfit with a pair of classic nude pumps from Christian Louboutin, she looked breezy, sunny and oh so casual chic.

On the other hand, we had Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Anushka Sharma carrying off a chic monochrome look with panache. Sharma looked like she meant business in a black-and-white embellished asymmetrical lapel shirt by Kanika Goyal Label for a TV show appearance as well. The actress, styled by Lakshmi Lehr and Anaita Shroff Adjania’s Style Cell, looked a far cry from her previous separates look at the Stardust Awards, and thank goodness for that.

The embellishments on one side of the shirt gave a very modern and deconstructed feel to her overall look. She paired her shirt with sexy black crop pants from Zara. The actress left her mid-parted hair tied up and make-up minimal, letting her attire do all the talking. Adding to the bling quotient were her silver pumps!

In the battle of the suits, we think Anushka Sharma walked away with laurels in this case, whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

