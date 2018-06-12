Priyanka Chopra is a stunning golden girl with Nick Jonas at his cousin’s wedding

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend a wedding together. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend a wedding together. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Priyanka Chopra’s dating rumours with Nick Jonas seem to have stirred quite a storm on social media. While it’s still a speculation, the two are being spotted together (a lot!) these days — right from their hush-hush dinner date to the airport. Recently, the Quantico actor attended the wedding of Jonas’ cousin and turned up in a glittery golden attire.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra’s travel style with Nick Jonas is a beautiful blend of casuals and formals; see pics

While Jonas looked dapper in a sharp black suit, Chopra channelled glamour in her wrap-around number with a neck collar detail. The actor toted a matching sling along with a pair of round sunnies. She kept her make-up nude with middle-parted soft waves. Doesn’t she look like a glamorous “golden girl” in her attire? See the pictures here.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra gets full marks for her flamboyance in this black tube dress

Earlier, the rumoured couple was spotted at the airport, where Chopra looked classy in a mauve co-ords set, layered with an ivory blazer. Meanwhile, Jonas kept it casual as he opted for a pair of black trousers teamed with a matching tee and a denim jacket. He styled his look with a pair of dark sunnies and a hat.

Prior to this, we spotted the duo going on a dinner date in LA. During that time, Chopra was clad in a black asymmetric skirt styled with a matching silk top. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of strappy shoes and a statement mini handbag, while Jonas looked dapper in a pair of trousers teamed with a printed shirt and a black leather jacket.

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra’s look this time around? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd