Priyanka Chopra’s travel style with Nick Jonas is a beautiful blend of casuals and formals; see pics

Priyanka Chopra kept her style game strong in matching separates with her rumoured beau Nick Jonas. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra kept her style game strong in matching separates with her rumoured beau Nick Jonas. (Source: AP)

Whenever Priyanka Chopra steps out, she leaves fashion aficionados wide-eyed. Right from classy lilac ensemble at the Royal wedding to the elegant jumpsuit at Chanel’s dinner party, Chopra has managed to grab eyeballs most of the times.

Recently, we spotted the Quantico star sashaying down the JFK airport in New York with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. Apart from the fact that they make for a cute couple, it was Chopra’s light-hued matching separates that caught our attention.

Her outfit included a pair of flared trousers teamed with a crop top and a white blazer that she casually carried over her shoulder. We just love the subtle shade of the outfit and the way she gave it a formal touch with the blazer.

A pair of white peep-toe heels teamed with a printed handbag and cat-eye sunnies were accessorised with her outfit. Well, it’s not hard to differentiate whether she was walking at the airport or a red carpet! We absolutely love her look.

A nude palette with purple-shaded lips and hair styled in a centre-parted manner gave finishing touches to her look.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas kept it casual as he opted for a pair of black trousers teamed with a matching tee and a denim jacket. He styled his look with a pair of dark sunnies and a hat.

Prior to this, we spotted the duo going for a dinner date in LA. During that time, Chopra was clad in a black asymmetric skirt styled with a matching silk top. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of strappy shoes and a statement mini handbag.

While Jonas looked dapper in a pair of trousers teamed with a printed shirt and a black leather jacket.

What do you think about Chopra’s latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd