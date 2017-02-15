Priyanka Chopra looks uber chic in a Prabal Gurung at New York Fashion Week

Chopra donned a black top and an asymmetric white thigh-high slit hem skirt. (Source: Priyanka Chopra FC/Twitter) Chopra donned a black top and an asymmetric white thigh-high slit hem skirt. (Source: Priyanka Chopra FC/Twitter)

She is already at the top of her game in the global entertainment world. Quantico star Priyanka Chopra charms wherever she goes — not just with her acting skills, but her fashion choices too. Be it her stint on the Oscar red carpet, the twirling affair at the Emmys or the recent peach dress at the People’s Choice Awards, the 34-year-old has quite popularly pulled off quirky outfits with grace and elegance.

The actress recently made fashion aficionados turn their heads when she was spotted on the front row at the New York Fashion Week. Chopra donned a black top elaborated with text and an asymmetric white thigh-high slit hem skirt studded with buttons. Gracing fashion designer Prabal Gurung’s show, PeeCee picked her dress from his Fall 2017 collection.

To add to the look, she complemented the dress with black boots and a fur jacket. Chopra, however, looked better without the furry add-on. The actress styled herself in wavy hair and wore an earthy make-up tone and dark plum lip shade. In no time, her pictures from the front soon made their way to social media and went viral.

Chopra chose her seat among Sex and the City fame Sarah Jessica Parker, Huma Abedin, vice-chair to the Hilary Clinton’s US presidential elections, and actress-model Diane Kruger.

The actress, who will soon be seen in “Baywatch” has flaunted the asymmetrical hem skirt earlier too during her public appearances.

An eight-day event, New York Fashion Week 2017 is slated to go on till February 16. With impeccable style files and politically charged moments, it’s been sparking quite a lot of interest.

