Priyanka Chopra stuns in a bronzed look during her second appearance at New York Fashion Week

Just a few days back, Deepika Padukone set New York Fashion Week ablaze with two unique appearances. The first one was of the xXx: Return of the Xander Cage actress in a beautiful Michael Kors trench dress and the second one was of her in a chic Ralph Lauren lace midi dress with fringes on the hem. But Padukone isn’t the only one grabbing eyeballs – the attention’s been shunting between her and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and we are loving it!

Recently, Chopra who’s already a big name out there and have provided us with strong red carpet appearances – be it the Emmys, Golden Globe Awards or the People’s Choice Awards – stunned all while attending the Marc Jacobs show in a beautiful shirt from the designer’s Spring 17 collection. She complemented it with a faux fur coat in blue.

But the real highlight of the evening was her bronzed look which was perfected by none other than the master himself, Sir John. For those who don’t know, he is the same artiste who got Beyonce ready for her performance at the Grammys 2017. He’s also spread his magic with other A-listers like Naomi Campbell, Chrissy Teigen and Serena Williams. We think Chopra looked really pretty with that matte lip shade and neat ponytail.

Prior to this, she was seen attending good friend Prabal Gurung’s show at New York Fashion Week in a black top elaborated with text and an asymmetric white thigh-high slit hem skirt studded with buttons from his Fall 2017 collection.

