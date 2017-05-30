Latest News

When Priyanka Chopra met Narendra Modi at Berlin: Here’s what she wore

During her meeting with Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra picked a white floral dress with lace details by Australian designer Zimmermann.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 30, 2017 8:34 pm
Priyanka Chopra, Narendra Modi Priyanka Chopra with Narendra Modi at Berlin. (Source: Instagram/Twitter, Priyanka Chopra)

Priyanka Chopra is a happy girl and why not! After all, her charming life is taking her places. Recently, the actress was seen sharing a couple of photos on Instagram from her adventures in Berlin. From a planefie to posing in front of the Berlin Wall and the Holocaust Memorial, the actress is busy being a tourist, even though she is on a work trip to promote Baywatch in the city.

Chopra even managed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took to social media platforms to share her excitement. “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning,” wrote Chopra in her Instagram post.

She also tweeted a photo of herself with Modi with the caption, “Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time.”

For the occasion, the actress picked a white floral dress with lace details by Australian designer Zimmermann. The over-the-knee outfit gave us major summer vibes but we didn’t like her hairdo at all. We think the Baywatch star would have looked better with a messy ponytail with soft waves on it or even a neat ponytail for that matter and she could have styled her look further with statement earrings. Having said that, we are not a big fan of her make-up too. Even though her signature brown lip shade didn’t look bad, a pop of brightness on her lips would have elevated the look.

Considering how strong her fashion and beauty game has been since her debut at the Met Gala 2017, we are disappointed to say that she didn’t impress us much this time.

What do you think about her look? Let us know in the comments below.

  1. K
    Kirti
    May 30, 2017 at 9:32 pm
    Dear Priyanka, It should be thank you sir to let me meet you 😁
    Reply
    1. R
      Ria
      May 30, 2017 at 8:57 pm
      Am i the only one who feels pretty uncomfortable with the w photoshoot? No indianess in junta anymore. Everyone is a foreigner in their own ways.
      Reply

