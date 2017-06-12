Priyanka Chopra looks summer ready in this overlay polka dot tunic dress

Priyanka Chopra is finally back in Mumbai and how. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra is finally back in Mumbai and how. (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

It would perhaps be safe to say that there is no stopping Priyanka Chopra. The Baywatch actress is having a dream run, and is turning heads wherever she is going. After successfully completing promotional tours for Baywatch across the globe and giving us, lesser mortals, some major fashion goals, the actress is back in Mumbai.

Chopra was recently snapped coming out of an eatery late at night in the city, accompanied by her mother, brother and few close friends. The diva was seen wearing an overlay polka dot tunic dress from the label BENNCH, which she paired with black platform heels and brought retro polka dots back in fashion and how.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the Quantico star looked effortlessly gorgeous in the monochrome look. Without going overboard on accessories, Chopra just carried a sling bag and kept her hair loose. We love how wonderfully summery the dress is.

Recently, the actress was in the news for her bold and unconventional sartorial choices as she travelled US, India, Berlin and London promoting her latest film, Baywatch. The 34-year-old actress was spotted donning a trendy belted grey pantsuit with cold shoulder details while in Berlin. We absolutely loved the boxy suit with a plunging neckline detail from Public School and the way it was styled with the low bun and berry lips.

She started the London tour wearing this beautiful white pantsuit from Ryan Roche’s Spring 2017 Collection. The actress paired it with a sheer lace top and a sleek white belt with a gold buckle. The attire was deliciously risqué and the actress pulled it off with complete élan.

Here are some other looks of the actress from the promotional tours. And might we add each is better than the other.

