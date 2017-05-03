Priyanka Chopra solves the case of the missing Met Gala trench-coat train that had everyone talking

We think Priyanka Chopra in a Ralph Lauren make for a great combo. Do you? (Source: RalphLauren/Instagram) We think Priyanka Chopra in a Ralph Lauren make for a great combo. Do you? (Source: RalphLauren/Instagram)

It won’t be wrong to say that the Met Gala 2017 red carpet was all about our very own Priyanka Chopra and that 20ft long train of hers on that trench-coat Ralph Lauren gown. Yes, we finally know the length of the train that had everyone talking thanks to the Baywatch actress’ recent Instagram post that shows her before and after look.

Chopra shared a picture of herself wearing the detective-inspired dress at the Metropolitan Museum red carpet showcasing the ‘possibly historic’ train in all its glory alongside one of hers without it. Yes! That train actually comes off, and Chopra was all ready to chill out at the after party. Captioning the picture, “Ingenious design by @RalphLauren and thank god for it!! Imagine the 20 foot train at the after party lol ??! #SpotTheDifference #wardrobeHacks #TheCaseOfTheMissingTrain #inspectorGadget or #Sherlockholmes”, Chopra instagrammed a fun take on being called a detective multiple times by the fashion media.

Chopra’s look made it to the best dressed of several international magazines, though Daily Mail seems to continue on its spree of slighting our Bollywood actresses by putting Chopra (albeit not with as scathing a caption as they’d done with Deepika Padukone) in the worst-dressed list.

As a rare treat, the Quantico star also shared a beautiful sketch by the designer on her Instagram page as well. She captioned it: “It all starts with an idea… @ralphlauren #sketch #metgala2017 Comme+Ralph = Bold class @cristinaehrlich”, tagging her stylist Cristina Ehrlich as well.

Yesterday, Chopra had shared a stunning picture of herself walking up the stairs at the museum, poignantly saying, “Cause it’s yours to walk…”

