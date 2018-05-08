The stunning Priyanka Chopra casts magic at Met Gala 2018 in a dramatic Ralph Lauren number

Priyanka Chopra wore a deep burgundy strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded jewelled hood for Met Gala 2018. (Source: AP) Priyanka Chopra wore a deep burgundy strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded jewelled hood for Met Gala 2018. (Source: AP)

The global fashion industry owes Priyanka Chopra one of the most important bookmarks in contemporary fashion — her epic Ralph Lauren trenchcoat gown with an enormous rain that she wore to the Met Gala 2017. Heads turned and breathing got heavier across the globe when the Quantico star walked down the red carpet, while making history. Quite naturally, when she arrived at the Met Gala red carpet once again, shutterbugs and fashion hawkers everywhere were waiting with baited breath to see what is up Chopra’s sleeve this time. And guess what? The beauty did not disappoint this time either! If the never-ending train of her khaki trenchcoat gown added the element of drama to her outfit in 2017, this time the desi girl chose another Ralph Lauren number, with just as much theatrics about it. Priyanka Chopra wore a deep burgundy strapless velvet gown with an intricately beaded and jewelled hood.

Yes guys, being a Queen and living up to it is not an easy job, especially when it comes to red carpet fashion! Ask Priyanka!

The theme of the prestigious event’s night was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. Chopra’s fitting gown, accentuating her beautiful curves at just the right places, seemed to fit the bill. Especially, the head gear which gave off a high priestess vibe and the drama of the golden, beaded details of the hood gave it a medieval times’ connotation. And if the looks of it did not floor you yet, here is a fun fact from Ralph Lauren’s Instagram page about the hood: “This Ralph Lauren creation is completely crafted by hand, with Swarovski crystals, meticulous beadwork, and over 250 hours of embroidery.”

Styled by America’s prominent fashion stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Priyanka’s make-up was just as breathtaking. With golden sparkles for eye-shadow and a deep red lip-colour to go with the crimson of her gown, she looked every bit a part of the #MetHeavenlyBodies.

She accessorised her outfit with golden and stone-studded rings and her hair coiffed and mid-parted.

We think the Baywatch star looks phenomenal. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

