Priyanka Chopra meets Narendra Modi; keeps her traditional game strong in a pristine white Rohit Bal sherwani

Whenever Priyanka Chopra lands in India, she causes a flurry of excitement in the country, at least among fashion enthusiasts. Recently, the actor was spotted giving fashion goals not just once, but thrice. First, she enthralled in a striking electric blue jumpsuit from Missoni’s Spring/Summer’18 collection and later she made heads turn when she took a 180-degree turn as she stepped out in an ivory and nude shaded anarkali by designer Manish Malhotra. As if that’s not enough, within a few hours, she went for another ethnic wear, while meeting PM Narendra Modi.
The Bajirao Mastani actor looked like a vision in a pristine white sherwani from designer Rohit Bal’s collection. The gorgeous outfit featuring long sleeves and a high neck was teamed with a semi-sheer ivory coloured dupatta. Once again styled by Ami Patel, she accessorised her look with a bindi and gave jewellery a complete miss. We think it was the right choice considering the fact that the ensemble was heavily embroidered.
A nude make-up palette with marsala lips and wavy hair styled in a centre-parted manner rounded off Chopra’s look.
Prior to this, while attending a book launch in Delhi, the Quantico star was seen in a floral lacework anarkali, which was teamed with a matching semi-sheer dupatta that had beautiful fringe detail on the hem. Patel accessorised her attire with a pair of gold statement earrings and a ring.
At the UNICEF press conference in Delhi, Chopra was clad in a striking electric blue jumpsuit from Missoni’s Spring/Summer’18 collection. Featuring wide trousers, it had a shirt-styled bodice and was cinched at the waist with a matching tie detail that accentuated her svelte figure.
Celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who curated the look did a great job by keeping her accessories minimal. She teamed her outfit with a pair of red and white pointed-toe heels by Fendi. Now, pairing red shoes with a blue outfit could have been difficult to pull off, but the actor managed to do it effortlessly.
