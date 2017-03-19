Priyanka Chopra resonates power and style in her latest international mag cover shoot

A sheer red hot dress with a leather epaulette harness, that is absolutely apt for the magazine cover that defines her as “Hollywood’s most bankable badass”. A sheer red hot dress with a leather epaulette harness, that is absolutely apt for the magazine cover that defines her as “Hollywood’s most bankable badass”.

Priyanka Chopra is no more just a Bollywood icon trying to make a mark in Hollywood, she is an international superstar. With magnificent star-power, Chopra is also a trend-setting style icon who successfully marries poise and flamboyance in her fashion sense. It’s not for nothing that her 2016 Oscar appearance was the most googled look of the year.

And even in 2017, the Quantico lead is just growing taller in the fashion world too. Be it for her glittery golden appearance at the Golden Globes or ethereal white pick for the Oscars this year, she is definitely giving the world some serious fashion goals. And as she makes her big Hollywood debut in the Baywatch this April, she also graced the cover of international fashion magazine Marie Claire.

Chopra appears on the cover in a bold red Gucci ensemble. A sheer red hot dress with a leather epaulette harness, that is absolutely apt for the magazine cover that defines her as “Hollywood’s most bankable badass”. The pale brown lips and minimalist accessories just sealed the deal.

Along with the cover photo, the actor also shared two more pictures from the photoshoot for the magazine’s April edition and is simply sensuous. The cover which reads, “The New Rebel — we love risk takers, power players & renegade style”, compliments that would certainly go with her looks inside. The diva can be seen wearing a black Alexander McQueen dress, with floral embellishes and looks too bold and beautiful. Smoky eye combined with the sheer outfit certainly raises the temperature soaring.

And the second picture in a Roberto Cavalli monochrome polka dots dress with dramatic hair and high heels is just breathtaking.

